Two Omaha Men Were Arrested Following Three-County Pursuit Monday Night

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 11)–Two men from Omaha are in jail, after leading troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol on a pursuit through three counties on Monday morning.

According to NSP, it was around 9:30pm Monday that a trooper saw a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street exit in north Lincoln. The trooper then identified the vehicle as one reported stolen out of Omaha.

The patrol says the vehicle exited I-80 and turned southbound onto 56th Street, when the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle refused to yield, made a U-turn and fled northbound on Highway 77, where a pursuit began.

As the pursuit continued northbound out of Lancaster County into Saunders County, speeds on the suspect vehicle were in excess of 100 mph. Once reaching the outskirts of Wahoo, the patrol said the vehicle turned westbound onto Highway 92 and once it got into Butler County, a sheriff’s deputy was able to deploy stop sticks north of Brainard. A traffic stop was made and the two men from Omaha were taken into custody.

Investigators say the driver, Than Tun, 22, of Omaha, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking $5,000+, possession of burglary tools, possession of an open alcohol container, and numerous traffic violations. The passenger, Kyaw Wah, 21, of Omaha, was arrested for possession of burglary tools and possession of an open alcohol container.

Both men were lodged in Butler County Jail.