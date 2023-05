Portrait of young businesswoman ironing her shirt white having breakfast at table

Ready for some NEW breakfast cereal? General Mills has two new cereals on the way.

Enjoy a bowl of the new Kit Kat and Spider-Verse cereal. Kit Kat features the chocolatey crispy taste of a Kit Kat bar. The new Spider-Verse cereal will be themed as “Spiderberry” flavored puffs and marshmallows that look like Spiderman.

