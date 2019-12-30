Two More Flu Deaths Reported in Nebraska

(KFOR NEWS December 30, 2019) – Two deaths from flu-related causes in Nebraska were reported during the final weekend of December, 2019.
The family of a 9-year-old Kansas girl say she has died after contracting the flue. Topeka television station KSNT reports that the family of Leighya Marie DeLong of Hiawatha, confirmed the girl died on December 22nd in Lincoln, Nebraska, while she was visiting family there for the Christmas holiday. The girl’s family say she was diagnosed with the flu at a Lincoln hospital on December 21st, released, then saw her condition worsen the next day.
10-11 News reported another flu related death occurred in Douglas County. According to the Douglas County Health Department the person was over 65-years-old and is the second person in Douglas County to have died from a flu-related cause this season. Douglas County Health Department officials reported Monday, December 30, that the county “continues to experience extremely high levels of influenza activity, with 898 laboratory-confirmed cases reported last week. This exceeded the previous week’s record number of reported cases.”
Nebraska was among the first states reporting a High Activity Level of Influenza-Like Illness Activity and remained in that category in the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
