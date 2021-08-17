Two Men May Be Linked To A Recent Drug Overdose Case
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 17)–Two men were arrested, after members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force just before midnight Monday night served a search warrant at a home in the 1700 block of Knox Street, because of an ongoing drug investigation.
Officer Erin Spilker on Tuesday morning said investigators got information that someone who overdosed recently had bought cocaine from someone at that home. Two people, including 43-year-old Vaughn Newman and 38-year-old Brandon Davis, along with a 57-year-old woman were contacted. In Vaughn’s bedroom, investigators located a loaded 7.62 x 39 mm rifle and a double-sided sword. Newman is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms or deadly weapons.
In the basement, belonging to Davis, investigators located 14.5 grams of a substance that tested field positive for cocaine separated in three separate bags. They also located 31.5 Lorazepam pills, 12 Oxycodone Pills , and almost $5,500 cash. Davis was arrested for Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Money while Violating a Drug Law, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Newman was arrested for Possess a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Possess a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person.
The third adult, a 57-year-old female, was released without any charges. Meanwhile, three more overdose cases were reported around 8pm Monday in the 3200 block of North 3rd Street, while a fourth was found a few blocks away. Police say all are expected to recover and the cocaine appeared to be fentanyl-laced. However, Officer Spilker didn’t specify on Tuesday if those overdoses were connected to Newman and Davis.
The investigation into the source of the recent cocaine overdoses occurring in Lincoln is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.