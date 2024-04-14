Two Men Killed in South Lincoln Crash

LINCOLN—(KFOR Apr. 14)—Two men are dead and another man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning in south Lincoln.

According to Lincoln Police, officers were called to 28th and Pine Lake Road, where a Honda Pilot was westbound at a high-rate of speed.

It left the north side of the road, rolled and hit a tree, ejecting one of the passengers, a man, who died at the scene. The other passenger, a 23-year-old man, also died at the scene. The driver, a 34-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time pending next-of-kin notifications.

Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash. Charges are pending

against the driver at this time.