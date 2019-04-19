Two Arrested After Drug Warrant Served At NW Lincoln Home

LINCOLN –(KFOR April 19)–Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Thursday night made two arrests, after a search warrant was served at a home in the 3500 block of North 11th Street, police told KFOR News on Friday. Investigators found 112.8 grams of pot, 2 grams of an unknown white powder, syringes, baggies, scales, brass knuckles, a handgun, and ammunition. Randal Gahm, 60, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm with a felony 2 drug violation, and Jessica Anderson, 39, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance.

