Two Arrested After Drug Warrant Served At NW Lincoln Home

Jessica Anderson (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN –(KFOR April 19)–Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Thursday night made two arrests, after a search warrant was served at a home in the 3500 block of North 11th Street, police told KFOR News on Friday.  Investigators found 112.8 grams of pot, 2 grams of an unknown white powder, syringes, baggies, scales, brass knuckles, a handgun, and ammunition.  Randal Gahm, 60, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm with a felony 2 drug violation, and Jessica Anderson, 39, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance.

ALSO READ: NW Lincoln traffic stop leads to three meth-related arrests.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Omaha Worker Crushed by Tractor Warmer Weather Brings An Anticipation Of A Sharp Rise In Larcenies NW Lincoln Traffic Stop Leads To Three Meth-Related Arrests LPD Investigating Money Stolen From McDonald’s Safe Electrical Fire Does Minimal Damage To Southwest Lincoln Home 1,000th Water Well Capped in Malcolm