TSCI Staff Member Injured In Assault
(KFOR NEWS February 4, 2021) An inmate assaulted a staff member at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) on Tuesday resulting in a serious injury.
The assault happened after the staff member stopped the inmate upon leaving the dining hall, and directed him to dispose of food contained inside a pocket. The inmate refused and punched the staff member repeatedly in the face. The attack continued, despite directives from another staff member to stop. Additional facility personnel arrived on the scene and assisted in restraining the inmate. The staff person received treatment at a local hospital for injuries to his face and head.
Results of the investigation will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.
