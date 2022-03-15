Troopers Stay Busy During State Basketball
(KFOR NEWS March 15, 2022) A busy week of basketball in Lincoln was coupled with a busy week on Nebraska roads as teams and fans from across the state traveled for the NSAA State Basketball Tournaments. This year, both the boys and girls tournaments were held during the same week.
During the week of the state tournaments, Nebraska State Troopers patrolled high-traffic roadways to assist teams and fans travel safely. Throughout the week, troopers performed 278 motorist assists across the state.
“This was a week like we’ve never seen for state basketball,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Congratulations to all the champions, participants, and organizers of this incredible week of basketball.”
The effort also included high-visibility enforcement through the state. Troopers arrested 12 people for driving under the influence and issued 273 citations for speeding, 9 for not wearing a seat belt, 2 for improper child restraint, 10 for open alcohol container, 4 for minor in possession of alcohol, 30 for driving under suspension and 14 for no proof of insurance.
This effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $15,635 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO). Troopers also provided seat belt and safe-driving demonstrations to thousands of fans throughout the week at the NDOT-HSO booth at Pinnacle Bank Area.