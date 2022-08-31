Troopers Find 101 LBs of Meth, 9 LBs of Fentanyl in I-80 Traffic Stop

AUGUST 31, 2022 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday near Utica.

At approximately 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper spotted a Nissan Rogue traveling with a license plate violation on Interstate 80 at mile marker 365. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 101 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl. The substances were concealed in bags in the rear of the vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Jhonny Murillo Martinez, 38, of Hyattsville, Maryland, and passengers Tonny Guevara Chacon, 24, of Lorton, Virginia; Rene Rodriguez Morales, 27, of Falls Church, Virginia; and Marta Rodriguez, 38, of Falls Church, Virginia. All four were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

All four were lodged in York County Jail.