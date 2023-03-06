Trivium’s Matt Heafy earns black belt in Brazilian jiujitsu

Mariano Regidor/WireImage

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy is officially a black belt in Brazilian jiujitsu.

Heafy earned the milestone over the weekend, almost exactly 10 years after he first started practicing BJJ in March 2013.

“The black belt is not the end. It’s the beginning,” Heafy says. “Thank you to every person I’ve ever trained with, learned from, lost to; my family and friends for their support; my teammates; my academy…but most importantly: my professor Gutty.”

Heafy is one of several rockers who practices BJJ, along with Tool‘s Maynard James Keenan and Megadeth‘s Dave Mustaine.

In other Heafy news, his collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly guitarist Sophie Lloyd, “Fall Of Man,” now has a video. The clip, which captures an intense live performance, is streaming now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.