Tree Of Lights Campaign Receives A Nice Boost
Lincoln, NE (December 8, 2021) The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign received a nice boost today. Major Mark Anderson told KFOR News that an anonymous donor dropped a Buffalo Gold Coin into one of their kettles.
“What a surprise this afternoon to find a Buffalo Gold Coin in one of our kettles” Anderson said. “The value of this coin is between $1,850 and $1,950. It’s a beautiful 2021 gold coin, and we want to thank the anonymous donor for dropping it in the bucket.”
Anderson hinted that he had advance warning. “From time to time donors will even say to us ‘I’m going to be dropping something special into one of your buckets. Keep your eyes peeled’. They don’t tell us who they are , so we just knew something was coming and had no idea of what a beautiful gift this is.”
The Tree of Lights campaign runs each year through November and December, and is the Salvation Army’s major local fund raiser. It helps pay for approximately half of the organization’s annual operating budget in Lincoln. Major Anderson said the campaign is lagging slightly behind. It is currently at 54% of its goal, but normally would be at 60% on this date.
The red kettles can be found at various busy retail locations throughout Lincoln, and donations can be made online.