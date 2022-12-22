Tree and Lights Recycling Programs Offered Through Mid-January

Lincoln, NE (December 22, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced the availability of several programs for Christmas tree and light recycling through mid-January 2023.

The City will provide Christmas tree drop-off sites December 25 through January 16, 2023, at these locations:

Ballard Park , 3901 North 66th St.

, 3901 North 66th St. Holmes Lake Park , South 70th and Normal streets, parking lot west of north softball field

, South 70th and Normal streets, parking lot west of north softball field Oak Lake Park , three blocks south of Cornhusker on North First Street

, three blocks south of Cornhusker on North First Street Tierra Park , South 29th Street and Tierra Drive

, South 29th Street and Tierra Drive Seng Park at University Place, North 50th and Garland streets

at University Place, North 50th and Garland streets Woods Park, South 31st and “J” streets, southeast corner of the parking lot

All decorations, tinsel, lights, skirts, disposal bags and stands must be removed from trees. This is the 36th year for the City’s tree recycling service. The effort is a collaboration between the LTU Solid Waste Management Division and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Boy Scout Troop 8 will provide tree pickup service December 26 and 31, and January 1, 2, 7, 8 and 14, 2023. To schedule a pickup, visit scoutingfortrees.com or call 402-965-1458. Trees should be placed on the front lawn by 9 a.m. The service is free, but donations are appreciated.

The 10th annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive runs now through January 10, 2023. A portion of funds raised from the copper extracted from the lights benefit the Eastridge Elementary PTO, the Lincoln Firefighters Operation Warm and the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program Booster Club. Drop off locations include:

Eastridge Elementary School parking lot , 6245 “L” St. – southwest side of the building near the playground

, 6245 “L” St. – southwest side of the building near the playground Lincoln Children’s Zoo overflow parking lot , 2847 “A” St. – across “A” Street south of the zoo

, 2847 “A” St. – across “A” Street south of the zoo Lincoln Fire and Rescue Stations (except Station 8) – for locations, visit lincoln.ne.gov/City/Departments/Fire/Stations

No boxes, brown paper sacks, plastic bags, ornaments, artificial trees or household trash are permitted. Lights attached to garland and wreaths are only accepted in the Eastridge Elementary parking lot and should be placed in boxes next to the collection bin. Visit scrapcentralrecycling.com/light-drive for more information.

Residents also can contact their refuse haulers regarding tree disposal. The Solid Waste Management Division reminds residents that holiday lights must not be placed in curbside recycling bins or deposited at community recycling sites.

For more information on the City recycling program, visit recycle.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Recycling Hotline at 402-441-8215.