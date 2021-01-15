      Weather Alert

Traffic Death Numbers Dip In December

Jan 15, 2021 @ 1:33pm

January 15, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) — During the month of December 2020, nine people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roads, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.  The 9 fatalities occurred in 6 fatal crashes.

Four of the nine vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, four were using seatbelts, and one had
seatbelt usage marked as unknown.  7 of the fatalities were in rural locations.   There were five fatalities on the interstate, one on other highways, and three on local roads.  Icy roads were a contributing factor in one of the fatality crashes resulting in three fatalities.  One of the fatalities was a person age 15 or younger.

  • There were 21 fatalities in December of 2019.
  • Only 36 of the 175 vehicle occupants killed during 2020 were using seatbelts.

                                                      For the Daily Count, visit this website:

                                          https://dot.nebraska.gov/media/3340/tollcompare.pdf

                                        COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS

JANUARY – DECEMBER FATALITIES FATAL CRASHES % CHANGE v. 2020

(FATALITIES)
2020 226 210
2019 248 212 +10.0
2018 230 201 +2.0
2017 228 210 +1.0
2016 218 194 -4.0
2016-2019 Avg. 231 204 +2.0