View of the tornado from 3800 Cornhusker HWY from Friday, Apr. 26, 2024. (Will Wilson/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 26)–Tornadoes touched down Friday afternoon in eastern Nebraska, leaving behind major damage between the state’s two largest cities.

The first tornado reported happened in the area closed to 84th Street between Highway 6 and Havelock Avenue in the far northeast corner of Lincoln around 3pm. Tornado warnings were issued well in advance of the touchdown, but social media posts started blowing up with video and pictures of the funnel. The twister moved away from Lincoln’s eastern city limits and damaged the Garner Industries building off of 98th and Highway 6.

Three people were injured and taken to area hospitals with but are expected to be okay. The other workers were taken to the Sandhills Global Event Center.

The Bryan Trauma Center at Bryan West Campus treated two patients who sustained injuries from tornadoes that touched down in Lancaster County. Both patients are currently in triage, according to Bryan Health officials.

The same tornado struck a BNSF train between Waverly and Lincoln after hitting Garner Industries, causing multiple cars to derail. There were no injuries to the crew.

It’s unclear if the same tornado that started in the Lincoln area stayed on the ground before the same storm system moved into the western suburbs of Omaha, where a large twister did what some officials called catastrophic damage.

The National Weather Service will send out survey teams on Saturday to check both areas for how strong the tornadic winds were as they moved through.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is working to repair three traffic signals damaged by the storm. Traffic signals are expected to be repaired by Saturday, April 27. Traffic signal intersections include:

North 84th Street and Cornhusker Highway

North 84th Street and Havelock Avenue

North 70th Street and Cornhusker Highway

LTU recommends if a vehicle approaches a dark traffic signal, the driver should act as if the intersection is an all-way stop.

County officials recommend drivers stay on paved streets where possible.

Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement in the aftermath of Friday’s storms, saying “I have ordered that state resources be made available to assist with the emergency response and to support local first responders as they assess the damage. Nebraskans are tough, resilient people, and our neighbors and communities will rally around affected families and businesses to assist them.”

Nebraska Republican U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts also issued a statement, saying “My office is in touch with Governor Pillen and prepared to assist with requests for any federal resources that may be needed as we recover from today’s tornadoes.”