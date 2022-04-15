Tornadoes Confirmed Near Goehner, In Unadilla on Tuesday Night
VALLEY, Neb.–(KFOR Apr. 15)–Storm survey teams from the National Weather Service office in Valley confirmed and verified that two tornadoes touched down, when severe storms moved across eastern Nebraska on Tuesday night.
A storm survey shows the tornado in Seward County touched down along West “O” Street between 378th and 392nd Roads, which is south of I-80 southwest of Goehner around 6:45pm Tuesday. No damage was reported and weather officials can’t determine the peak intensity of the twister. There was video evidence, though, of the tornado happening.
Then around 8:24pm Tuesday, a tornado touched down in Unadilla, about 28 miles east of Lincoln, in Otoe County that was on the ground for one minute and moved only 0.1 miles. The twister was rated an EF1 with peak winds near 100 mph. Damage was done to trees, shingles, siding and gutters and broke windows to a few homes.
No reports of any injuries.