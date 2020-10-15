TOOL WINS? AND LOSES?

Not that Tool particularly cares about this kind of stuff, but Maynard and company just won a Billboard Music Award.
Tool’s album, Fear Innoculum, picked up the prize for Best Rock Album on Wednesday night.
The band beat out the likes of Slipknot, Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, and The Lumineers for the rock album honors.
Tool lost out for the Top Rock Artist category, with that award going to Panic! at the Disco.
They still don’t have these bands properly categorized. Panic! are good but not in the same genre as Tool.
