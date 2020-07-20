The Simpsons ROCK!

If you need a good laugh to kick off your week, this might do the trick.
A bunch of album covers featuring Simpson characters has been released.
One shows Homer Simpson bursting open his shirt on the cover of Rage Against the Machine’s Evil Empire.
Another has Ned Flanders chained up in a lunatic asylum from Iron Maiden’s Piece of Mind.
Marge even gets in on the action on Megadeath’s Youthanasia.
The Simpsons have a long-standing relationship with rock and metal bands. Metallica, Green Day, The Ramones, Red Hot Chili Peppers have all made cameo appearances on the iconic TV show over the years.
check it HERE!