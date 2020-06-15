      Weather Alert

The REAL END of the World!

Jun 15, 2020 @ 11:09am

According to a reader of the Mayan calendar, the world will come to an end sometime next week…possibly.

The original prediction was December 21st, 2012. Clearly, we survived that. A conspiracy theory on social media says the calendar was misread and the actual doomsday prediction is 8 years off.

The date of total destruction is June 21, 2020. That is this coming Sunday. Of course, this is coming from a conspiracy theorist who deleted the tweet that showed the calculations. Take it for what it is worth.

Blaze Events
Megadeth POSTPONED
4 months ago
FOZZY
6 months ago
Vampire Weekend
9 months ago
Adelitas Way
4 months ago
Insane Clown Posse
4 months ago