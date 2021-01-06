Events
Weather Alert
Sparky Says
The Hoff
Jan 6, 2021 @ 10:09am
I loved watching Nightrider. It was a great show for it’s time for sure. David Hasselhoff was a huge star in Baywatch with Pamela Anderson and has had a successful singing career. If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a giant version of actor David Hasselhoff and his car K.I.T.T. this could be your lucky day.
A 14-foot-long model of the actor wearing his signature red Baywatch lifeguard trunks is up for auction. It was used in the 2004 SpongeBob SquarePants movie. Bidding has already passed $975,000.
Hasselhoff is also auctioning off his personal K.I.T.T. Knight Rider car from the hit 1980s TV series and will personally deliver the car to the highest bidder.
GET MORE AND BID
