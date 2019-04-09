The Hoff + Metal = ????

I’m all for something different (you know, keep my horizons wide) BUT, Knight Rider and Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff is going to grace metal fans with a couple of heavy metal songs for his next studio album. He told the German press that he’s going to record the tunes “because he wants to and because he can.

In 2014, Hasselhoff appeared at a metal festival right before Iron Maiden took the stage. He says he prefers to listen to Iron Maiden and Metallica.

uhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. OK.

It’s the Hoff – evidently HE CANNOT BE DENIED.