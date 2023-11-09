The first rule of Tattoo Club

What’s the first rule in Tattoo Club. NEVER PUT SOMEONES NAME ON YOUR BODY!

You’re in love with this new person in your life. You want to spend every minute with them. That’s cool. Congratulations. There will be a lot of firsts with this new companion. Vacations, dinners, Sunday drives to nowhere and a new tattoo. Wait…a new tattoo? You’d be better off just breaking up with your new person before you get the tattoo because that seems to happen on a regular basis. You put that persons name on your body and they leave shortly after. Now what? You’re stuck with it.

