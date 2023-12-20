The disrespect continues

If you were to make a list of the greatest guitar players of all time, what would your list look like? The majority of us would have artists like Eddie Van Halen, and Jimi Hendrix on the list. If you think about it, it’s not a list, it’s your opinion and only yours. My point is…everyone will have an opinion and a list. Many of the same guitarists will be on each list. When do you stop the list? Who makes it and who doesn’t? It’s an endless downward spiral to me.

Out of the hundreds of guitar players on the list, would you include Dokken’s George Lynch? I would. His style at the height of the bands popularity was unlike any other player.

George Lynch did not make the Rolling Stones “250 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” list recently published by ‘Rolling Stone.’

Lynch told RadioBypass, my management team got ahold of ‘Rolling Stone, and they said, ‘George Lynch was 251.’ So if it had been the top 251 guitar players, I would have been on the list.” That was a dick move in my opinion.

