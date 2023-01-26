The Boys are back

Pasta spaghetti with meatballs made from cheese and parmesan on a gray stone table

Good news “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” fans!!!! The gang will be returning to Adult Swim for season 12.

Currently there are five set to roll. Look for a feature on HBO next month called “Agua Teen Hunger Force” Platasm. Epesoides will also be availableon Adult swim in March.

The new film will star the voice work of Carey Means, Dana Snyder, Natasha Rothwell, Robert Smigel, and Tim Robinson.

GO TEAM HUNGER FORCE!!!!