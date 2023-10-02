Texas Man Accidentally Shot Child With a Blank Loaded in a Gun

DENTON–(KFOR Oct. 2)–An accidental shooting late Saturday afternoon at a wedding gathering near Denton, about 12 miles southwest of Lincoln, results in a child suffering an injury and a man officiating the ceremony accused of felony child abuse, after he fired a gun with a blank to get everyone’s attention to get seated.

Deputies were called to Hillside Events near SW 126th Street and West Denton Road, shortly after 5pm Saturday.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says 62-year-old Michael Gardner of Odessa, Texas had a blank that he made with gunpowder and glue. When the gun accidentally fired after the hammer of the revolver slipped, it hit the 12-year-old boy that was near him. The child suffered a non life-threatening shoulder injury as a result, and is expected to be fine.

Houchin says Gardner was arrested after turning himself in at the Lancaster County Jail early Monday morning for felony child abuse. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident.

The boy is Gardner’s grandchild.