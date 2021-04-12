Temporary Closures Began April 10 on Downtown Streets
(KFOR NEWS April 12, 2021) Building construction began Saturday, April 10th, requiring the temporary closure of three downtown streets:
- South 12th Street between “N” and “O” streets will be closed from 6 p.m. Saturday, April 10 through 6 a.m. Thursday, April 15.
- “N” Street between South 11th and South 13th streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 11, and from 5 p.m. to midnight, Wednesday, April 14.
- South 12th Street between “M” and “N” streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 11, and from 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, April 14.
The intersection of South 12th and “N” streets will be a two-way stop as the traffic signal will not be in operation. The “N” Street cycle track will be controlled by a stop sign.
Digital signs will alert traffic to the upcoming work and closures. Travelers should seek an alternate route and are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this project. LTU project dates and times are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
