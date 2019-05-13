Teens Caught Throwing Rocks On To I-80 Traffic Along North Edge of Lincoln

Two 15-year-old boys were caught by deputies throwing rocks off a bridge onto Interstate 80 just north of Lincoln and striking a westbound pickup truck. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says a pickup truck was westbound on the interstate late Sunday afternoon, when the driver said his hood and windshield were damaged by something thrown from a bridge. The driver said he saw two people running from the bridge. About $500 damage was done to the truck. Both teens were referred to juvenile court for criminal mischief.

