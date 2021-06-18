Teen Finds Handgun While Swimming In Holmes Lake
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 18)–Lincoln Police say a loaded handgun was found at Holmes Lake late Wednesday afternoon.
Police say a 14-year-old boy that was swimming around the boat ramps felt something with his foot and found the gun. Investigators say the gun was not reported stolen. Police are still handling the investigation and working to find out how it ended up in the lake.
If you have more information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.