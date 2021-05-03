Teasing Johnny Cage and now NOOB?

With the success of the new Mortal Kombat film comes hopes for sequels.
While nothing is publicly confirmed from Warner Bros., one star is reportedly looking to play classic character Noob Saibot.
Actor Joe Taslim, who plays Sub-Zero, is expecting to take on the role, saying, “Yes, that’s the next transformation of the character. If the fans want this franchise to continue, then there’s a strong chance that the next step for Bi-Han is to play Noob Saibot. Fingers crossed, but I hope it happens because I definitely want to play that character.”
Spoiler: the story of Mortal Kombat involves Sub-Zero being killed by Scorpion and Cole Young. In the lore of the story, Sub-Zero is to be reborn as Noob Saibot. They also show a fight poster at the end of the latest movie with Johnny Cage!