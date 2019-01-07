Survey On Cable and Internet Service Ends Monday

Monday, January 7 is the last day the public can complete a survey on cable television and Internet services. The online survey is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: cable), and paper copies are available at all Lincoln City Library locations (listed at lincolnlibraries.org) and at the Mayor’s Office (555 S. 10th Street). The survey is part of a periodic performance evaluation of Charter/Spectrum (Charter), Windstream and Allo by the Telecommunications/Cable Television Advisory Board and the cable franchise renewal process with Charter.

The City is working with CBG Communications, Inc. on the performance evaluation as well as a community needs assessment related to the Charter franchise renewal. The Board expects to complete its report for the Mayor in March, and CBG expects to complete its needs assessment report in the spring. The current cable franchise agreement with Charter expires in November 2020.

Questions and comments for the Board can be sent in the following ways: