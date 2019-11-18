Sunday Afternoon Crash Kills Rural Denton Man

EMERALD–(KFOR Nov. 17)–A single vehicle crash late Sunday afternoon southwest of Emerald killed a 55-year-old man, Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies said in a news release to KFOR News.
Jeffrey Vanlent of rural Denton was westbound near SW 98th and West Van Dorn, just north of Connestoga State Recreation Area, when he lost control on the gravel road, slid into the south side ditch, hit a power pole and ended up on its side. Deputies say Vanlent was partially ejected from his car.
First responders tried to save Vanlent’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say Vanlent was not wearing a seat belt and an investigation continues into whether alcohol may have been involved.