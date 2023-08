Suicidal Tendencies are celebrating their 40th anniversary on an Australian tour in November.

The band will be performing its entire 1983 self-titled debut album during the “Still Cyco Punk After All These Years” tour in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

The 2023 lineup includes founding member Mike Muir, along with guitarists Ben Weinman and Dean Pleasants, bassist Tye Trujillo, and drummer Greyson Nekrutman.

