Subpoenas Issued to Over 400 Nebraska Catholic Churches and Institutions

The Nebraska Department of Justice issued subpoenas to over 400 Catholic churches and institutions across Nebraska – just announced before 1 p.m. this afternoon.

This was the official statement from the NDOJ:

“Today, the Nebraska Department of Justice, working alongside various law enforcement agencies, issued subpoenas to over 400 Catholic churches and institutions across Nebraska. The subpoenas request all records or information related to any child sexual assault or abuse that has occurred by those employed or associated with each church or institution, whether previously reported or not. The Nebraska Department of Justice has appreciated the voluntary cooperation demonstrated by the churches. However, the Department believes that subpoenas are necessary in order to ensure all reports of impropriety have been submitted to the appropriate authorities. It is our goal that all reports of abuse are subject to complete law enforcement review and investigation as warranted.”