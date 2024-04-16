Storms Rumble Across Eastern Nebraska Late Monday, Early Tuesday

A tree near 30th and "T" Street was knocked down due to severe storms early Tuesday, April 16, 2024 that moved through the Lincoln area. (Will Wilson/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 16)–Severe weather moved across portions of east-central and southeast Nebraska late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, dumping heavy rain in a short amount of time and high winds caused some tree damage.

A tornado watch was posted shortly after 2am Tuesday for the area and expired at 8am Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm warnings were posted for sections of Lancaster, Seward, Saunders and Butler counties until 6am Tuesday. At one point, a storm was capable of producing a tornado southeast of Dwight in southeastern Butler County which prompted a tornado warning until 5:45am for that area, along with SW Saunders and NE Seward counties. There were no confirmed reports of a tornado, any touchdowns or damage.

In Lincoln, there were reports of tree damage in the area of 9th and Garfield and at 30th and “T” Streets. When the first wave of storms moved through late Monday night, there were cloud to ground lightning strikes. A video captured by KFOR’s Jeff Motz showed a lightning strike off in the distance near 70th and Holdrege. No reports of any damage or fire calls as a result. Heavy rain early Tuesday morning prompted a flood advisory for Lincoln and central Lancaster County that expired at 9am Tuesday.

Here’s some video of a lightning strike late Monday night taken from the home of KFOR’s Jeff Motz. -KFOR Weather #newx pic.twitter.com/Sr1YbTKqhd — KFOR Radio (@KFORRADIO) April 16, 2024

Rain totals across the Lincoln area ranged from a half-inch to an inch in some spots. No official reading yet from the Lincoln Airport, as the weather reporting station there has been down for maintenance.