Stolen Vehicle Involved in Thursday Morning Crash Near Lincoln High

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–A 15-year-old has been put at the Youth Detention Center, after he allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed into a tree late Thursday morning near Lincoln High School.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian on Friday said officers were called to 22nd and “J” Street about the car, a 2013 Kia Optima, which had just been stolen from a parking lot that hit a tree and witnesses reported the driver was walking away. Officers found the 15-year-old suspect walking southbound in the median of Capitol Parkway where he was apprehended. Kocian says investigators later found out the car was stolen Sept. 30 from the area of 71st and Holdrege in northeast Lincoln.

The 15-year-old was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property, leaving the scene of an accident, no operators license and reckless driving.

This case is among the latest in a rash of auto thefts across Lincoln over the past two weeks.