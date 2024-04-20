Stolen Vehicle Discovered Near Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 20) A 2013 Hundai Alantra that was stolen Wednesday April 17th, was recovered at a stoplight at 9th and O Friday afternoon. Lincoln Police Lt Brian Agnew told KFOR News an officer who knew the vehicle had been stolen, made contact with the occupants at the stoplight at around 4 pm. Three teens and the 19-year-old driver were taken into custody without incident. The driver was arrested and charged with being in possession of a stolen vehicle. The other three occupants were released. The arrests put a halt to traffic at the intersection for about 15 minutes.