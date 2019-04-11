Stolen Shotgun Recovered in East Lincoln Backyard

A stolen shotgun was recovered in East Lincoln Wednesday afternoon.

Lincoln Police say just after 5 p.m., a 75-year-old woman found the gun buried in dirt at her home near 84th and A streets. After LPD ran the serial number, they found the gun had been reported stolen from a nearby home back in August 2018.

Information Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News four handguns, a shotgun, and a rifle were reported stolen from a home near 84th and A streets nearly a year and a half ago. Since the burglary, the shotgun and the rifle have been recovered.

Police are investigating the shotgun for fingerprints and evidence but say it had been in weathered conditions for some time.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Nebraska Spring Red-White Game On for Saturday Counties Added to Disaster Unemployment Assistance Lamm: “Open Checkbook Policy Applies to New Street Tax” Seniors Offered Farmers Market Coupons Nebraska Delegation Seeks Flood Tax Relief LPD Offers Solutions to ‘O’ Street Ride-Share Dangers