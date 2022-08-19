State Troopers Find Meth Buried In Farm Field, Arrest Two

AUGUST 19, 2022 (NORFOLK, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after finding over 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during an investigation Wednesday near Winside.

The incident began at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when residents of rural Winside reported two suspicious individuals going through their property. Troopers responded and contacted both individuals. During the investigation, troopers discovered that both individuals were in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Troopers also searched the area and located a handgun, as well as a cattle prod that had been taken from another farm.

While confirming the theft of the cattle prod, the owner reported finding a bag in a truck where the cattle prod had been stored. Troopers discovered that the bag contained approximately one-half pound of suspected methamphetamine.

As the investigation continued, troopers developed information that a large quantity of methamphetamine had been buried in a field near the original scene. Troopers searched the area and located another bag, which contained approximately 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and three grams of suspected fentanyl.

The suspects, Oscar Villa, 36, and Johana Madrid, 27, both of Los Angeles, California, were arrested. Villa was lodged in Antelope County Jail for making terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and other charges. Madrid was lodged in Dakota County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft.