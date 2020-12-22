State To Open Economic Development Field Office in North Omaha
LINCOLN, NE (December 21, 2020) – The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is launching a new North Omaha field office. The office will work to attract investment, support local entrepreneurs, develop the workforce, and grow the inventory of affordable housing.
“With its physical presence in North Omaha, Nebraska’s Department of Economic Development will connect more Nebraskans to great opportunities to create jobs, grow businesses, and achieve their dreams,” said Gov. Ricketts. “North Omaha is brimming with potential.”
Bellevue resident Trevon Brooks, an entrepreneur and mentor who retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2017, has been selected to manage the new location. He will be supported by staff including Georgetown University law grad Jacquelyn Morrison—recently hired by DED to help administer the State’s business incentives—and a yet-to-be-named housing specialist, among others.
“We are choosing proactive leaders with a passion for the community to help achieve our vision for this new location,” said DED Director Tony Goins. “ We are ready to put boots on the ground and help support a thriving North Omaha business community.”
The new field office is part of a broader effort launched by Gov. Ricketts earlier this year to spur growth in North Omaha. The “North Omaha Economic Revitalization Committee”, in collaboration with numerous public and private sector leaders, is focused on removing barriers to growth and creating new opportunities to do business throughout the region.
At today’s briefing, Department of Administrative Services Director Jackson also announced an initiative to increase contracting opportunities with the State. The project is especially designed to help educate small businesses and minority-owned companies on the opportunity to compete for contracts.
The State Purchasing Bureau within DAS has implemented several enhancements to increase opportunities for businesses to work with the State. Jackson said the initiatives have eased the process of submitting a bid proposal, brought greater transparency to contracting opportunities, and raised awareness about contracting opportunities.
One of the initiatives, the Procurement Concierge Program, walks businesses through the process of bidding on government contracts. Other efforts include the online publication of upcoming bid opportunities and a media campaign to solicit bids from businesses in North and South Omaha. Additionally, State officials are dedicating resources to educating businesses on how they can expand beyond Nebraska by participating in cooperative contracts with other states and political subdivisions. Businesses can search for bid opportunities with the State of Nebraska by visiting the DAS State Purchasing Bureau website by clicking here.
“We are excited about making it easier to do business with state government,” said Jackson. “These initiatives are going to enable us to increase opportunity for small businesses and minority-owned businesses, while keeping more taxpayer money in Nebraska.”
The North Omaha office is scheduled to open in January of 2021.