State Baseball Schedule for Friday Changed Due To Weather Threat

May 12, 2023 7:13AM CDT
Millard South pitcher Jake Dennis delivers a pitch to Lincoln East batter Jeter Worthley in a 2022 Class A State Baseball Tournament game at Tal Anderson Field. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

OMAHA–(KFOR May 12)–The NSAA State High School Baseball Tournament gets underway Friday but games have been moved up to begin at 9am in Class A, due to the threat of severe weather. The game with Lincoln East and Bellevue West, which was originally set to start at 4pm, will now start 30 minutes after the second game at Werner Park.

Click the link to see the updated bracket information.

Updated State Baseball Schedule for Friday, May 12, 2023.