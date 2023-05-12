State Baseball Schedule for Friday Changed Due To Weather Threat

OMAHA–(KFOR May 12)–The NSAA State High School Baseball Tournament gets underway Friday but games have been moved up to begin at 9am in Class A, due to the threat of severe weather. The game with Lincoln East and Bellevue West, which was originally set to start at 4pm, will now start 30 minutes after the second game at Werner Park.

Baseball Fans – Due to forecasted severe thunderstorms late in the day Friday, the first Class A State Baseball game is moving to a 9 a.m. start. We are also moving to a rolling schedule. Games 2, 3, & 4 will begin approximately 30 minutes after the preceding game. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/JJRQ9goKeb — NSAA (@nsaahome) May 11, 2023

Updated State Baseball Schedule for Friday, May 12, 2023.