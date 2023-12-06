Staind frontman Aaron Lewis is postponing his run of December solo tour dates to 2024 so he can rest his voice.

“Life has reminded me I’m creeping up on 52,” Lewis shares in a Facebook post. “After recording a new Staind album, a new solo album and playing 150+ shows this year, my doctors have insisted I take this month off to give my voice some much needed rest before I do damage to my cords.”

He adds, “It kills me to say this, but I have to listen to the professionals.”

Staind’s album, Confessions of the Fallen, marked the group’s first new record in 12 years. It includes the single “Lowest in Me.”

In between Lewis’ rescheduled solo dates, Staind will launch a U.S. tour in April.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Staind’s Aaron Lewis postpones solo shows to rest voice: “My doctors have insisted I take this month off” appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.