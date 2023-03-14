Spiritbox exits Falling in Reverse tour

Spiritbox will no longer be playing on Falling in Reverse‘s upcoming Popular Monstour.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Canadian metallers write, “We have withdrawn from the 6 shows we were scheduled to perform on the Popular Monstour.”

The statement comes a week after the Popular Monstour was announced. FiR is headlining, and the bill also includes Underoath, Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire.

Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke has faced many controversies over the years, including supporting Crown the Empire guitarist Brandon Hoover amid allegations of abuse against him. Crown the Empire has denied the allegations, and issued a cease and desist to the accuser.

The Popular Monstour — which is named after Falling in Reverse’s 2019 single “Popular Monster” — kicks off in June.

