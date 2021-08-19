Speedway Motors Announces Partnership with Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 3
(KFOR NEWS August 19, 2021) Speedway Motors is announcing their partnership with “Car Masters: Rust to Riches” Season 3, airing on Netflix Aug. 4th.
Founded in 1952 by “Speedy” Bill and Joyce Smith, Speedway Motors started as a tiny parts shop, in Lincoln, Neb. Today, Speedway Motors offers more than 250,000 products for race, street, muscle and rod. With retail stores in Lincoln, Neb., Tolleson, Ariz. and three distribution centers they provide parts to customers and shops across the country.
Car Masters: Rust to Riches follows along as Gotham Garage owner Mark Towle leads a colorful crew as they overhaul an eclectic collection of cars with the goal of trading their way up to a showstopper that can be sold for big bucks. Speedway Motors’ partnership with Car Masters: Rust to Riches includes supplying parts for builds that will be featured throughout Season 3.
“We are more than a speed shop or parts supplier, we’re truly partners in your project whether you are building something in your home garage or on a national show,” said Joe McCollough, marketing and content project coordinator.
Follow Speedway Motors on Facebook and Instagram to follow along and see the Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 3 builds featuring Speedway Motors parts.
About Speedway Motors, Inc.
Speedway Motors is a manufacturer, retailer and distributor of high-quality automotive parts and racing products. Since 1952, Speedway Motors has been committed to providing a broad selection of high-quality, affordable automotive parts—delivered quickly, efficiently and without any hassles. Their products and expert advice are available to customers by calling 1.800.979.0122, online or at retail stores in Lincoln, Neb. and Tolleson, Ariz.
