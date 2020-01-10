South of Downtown Community Development Organization to Host Community Conversation

The public is invited to attend a Community Conversation about the South of Downtown area from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 16 at the “F” Street Community Center, 1225 “F” St. (second floor).
The South of Downtown Community Development Organization (CDO) is co-hosting the event with the City Urban Development Department, the City-County Planning Department and the South of Downtown Steering Committee.
Residents are invited to comment on the businesses, services and programs they would like to see in the Everett and Near South neighborhoods and on programming at the “F” Street Community Center. Planning Department staff will discuss the use of zoning and land use regulations to achieve South of Downtown neighborhood objectives and the potential of using a community land trust to increase affordable housing.
“We have overwhelmingly heard that the availability of decent, affordable housing is a real concern for South of Downtown residents,” said Shawn Ryba, Executive Director of South of Downtown CDO. “The CDO wants to work with community members and partners to develop the first community land trust in Nebraska to help address affordable housing needs in Lincoln.”
Community Organizer Isabel Salas said the CDO has visited with over 3,000 area residents and attended numerous meetings in the neighborhoods during the last two and a half years. “The residents are the real neighborhood experts,” Salas said. “Listening and maintaining that openness for conversation to happen…is really important to understanding that sense of pride and ownership in the community that could otherwise be lost.”
For more information, visit lincolnsouthdowntown.org.
Also Read: Forecasters Upgrade Snow Totals As Storm System Moves Across Midwest