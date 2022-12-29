South Lincoln Road Project Mostly Finished
December 29, 2022 3:02PM CST
Lincoln, NE (December 29, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced the reopening of Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th streets.
The project, funded by “Lincoln on the Move” tax collections, is expected to help promote private sector investment in the area. The improved streets and utilities will help serve 1,547 multi-family housing units, 216 single-family housing units, and about 300,000 square feet of potential commercial space.
Completed work includes:
- New pavement, one lane in each direction with a raised center median
- New roundabouts at the intersections of South 44th, South 48th and South 52nd streets
- New street lighting
- New 6”, 8” and 12” water main sections to add capacity to the development growth in the area
- New wastewater pipe to add capacity to the development growth in the area
- New stormwater drainage improvements including box culvert drainage extensions
- Public and private utility infrastructure
- Americans with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps and sidewalks
Additional work to be completed in spring 2023 includes finishing touches such as grass seeding and pavement marking.