South Lincoln House Fire Claims Lives of Two Pets

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 20)–Firefighters late Friday morning battled with a house fire in south Lincoln that left two pets dead.

LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman tells KFOR News they were called to the area near 50th and LaSalle, where smoke and flames were visible from the backside of the home in the 4700 block of South Haven Drive. A dog and cat died in the fire, while another cat and some reptiles were rescued and being treated by Animal Control.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries to report. Red Cross officials are helping the occupants relocate. The fire appears to be concentrated in the kitchen area and what caused it remains under investigation.