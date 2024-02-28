Slipknot, Iron Maiden, Mötley Crüe & Slayer headlining 2024 Aftershock festival

Slipknot, Iron Maiden, Mötley Crüe and the reunited Slayer will headline the 2024 Aftershock festival.

The four-day event, held October 10-13 in Sacramento, California, will mark Maiden’s only U.S. festival set of 2024 and the exclusive West Coast performance for Slayer, who announced their reunion earlier in February after playing their supposed “final” show in 2019. Slayer’s other announced reunion shows will take place at Chicago’s Riot Fest and Kentucky’s Louder than Life.

Other artists on the Aftershock bill include Disturbed, Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch, Judas Priest, Evanescence, Breaking Benjamin, Falling in Reverse, Halestorm, Rise Against, Staind, Seether, Tom Morello and Mastodon.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit AftershockFestival.com.

