Slipknot announces last-minute SoCal show

Slipknot has announced a last-minute concert taking place Thursday, April 25, at the Pappy & Harriet’s venue in Pioneertown, California.

Tickets will be available online and at the Pappy & Harriet’s box office starting Tuesday, April 23, at noon PT. For more info, visit Slipknot’s YouCantKillMe.com website.

Slipknot recently teased the site with a billboard near Indio, California, where Coachella is held. The billboard featured the phrases “one night only” and “long may you die” alongside the URL.

If you miss out on tickets, you can catch Slipknot headlining a number of upcoming festivals, including Sick New World, Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Rocklahoma, Louder than Life and Aftershock. In November they’ll launch an international 25th anniversary tour.

