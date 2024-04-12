Slayer’s Kerry King shares new solo song, “Residue”

Slayer guitarist Kerry King has shared a new song called “Residue,” a track off his upcoming debut solo album, From Hell I Rise.

The track is available now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video, featuring King and his solo band rocking out while being surrounded by fire, streaming on YouTube.

“I come from a big fire pedigree, and my music works with fire,” King says. “I’ve always written horror-type music, so it made sense to incorporate fire into the first video, where you get to see the entire band, which I think is just awesome. I think fire goes hand-in-hand with the devil, and I’m no stranger to talking about the devil.”

From Hell I Rise arrives May 17. It also includes the previously released song “Idle Hands.”

King will be playing solo sets at a number of 2024 festivals, including Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple. Slayer, meanwhile, will reunite in the fall for performances at Riot Fest, Louder than Life and Aftershock, marking their first shows since finishing their farewell tour in 2019.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

