Signature Verifications Completed For Voter ID And Minimum Wage Initiatives

(KFOR NEWS September 6, 2022) Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Tuesday that county elections officials have completed their task of verifying signatures submitted as part of the Voter ID Constitutional Amendment and Nebraska Minimum Wage Statute Initiative. The Secretary of State has received county certifications within the time period required by law.

“After careful review by our counties, I can confirm that the statutory requirements for valid signatures have been met by both the Voter ID and the Minimum Wage initiatives,” Evnen said. “I have reviewed the initiatives, and both are in compliance with the law. Both the Voter ID and Minimum Wage initiatives will be placed on the ballot for the November general election,” Evnen concluded.

The Nebraska Constitution requires that Initiative Petitions asking for a law to be enacted submit signatures equaling at least 7% of the registered voters in the state (86,776) and 5% of the registered voters in 38 counties. The Minimum Wage Petition had 97,245 verified valid signatures, and the 5% threshold was reached in 44 of the Nebraska 93 counties.

Voter ID Constitutional Amendment required 10% of the registered voters in the state (123,966) and 5% of the registered voters in 38 counties to make the November General Election ballot. Voter ID met the requirement with 136,458 verified valid signatures of registered voters and met the 5% threshold in 76 of 93 counties.

The Voter ID Constitutional Amendment would amend the Nebraska Constitution to require a valid photographic identification in order to vote.

Nebraska Minimum Wage Statute Initiative is to amend Nebraska’s minimum wage law to increase the state minimum wage from $9.00 per hour to $10.50 per hour on January 1, 2023, to $12.00 per hour on January 1, 2024, to $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and to $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026, to be adjusted annually thereafter to account for increases in the cost of living.

For more information about the Voter ID Constitutional Amendment and Nebraska Minimum Wage Statute Initiative, visit the Secretary of State’s website https://sos.nebraska.gov

