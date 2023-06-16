Sign Up For The Google Payout
- Google has agreed to pay a $23 million class action settlement – and there’s a good chance you’re eligible to get some of that money.
- Anyone who used Google search and clicked on a link between Oct. 25th, 2006 and Sept. 30th, 2013 is eligible. Here’s how to make a claim:
- Visit the claim website at refererheadersettlement.com and register for a class member ID number.
- Once that number arrives in your email, you can fill out your contact information and attest that you were a Google user.
- Provide payment information – PayPal, Venmo, or other methods are accepted. Then affirm that your claim is correct.
- How much money will you get? Well, the website estimates an average payout of roughly $7.70 per person.
- Claims must be submitted by July 31st.
- And YEAH you might get $7.70!