Sign Up For The Google Payout

June 16, 2023 11:26AM CDT
  • Google has agreed to pay a $23 million class action settlement – and there’s a good chance you’re eligible to get some of that money.
  • Anyone who used Google search and clicked on a link between Oct. 25th, 2006 and Sept. 30th, 2013 is eligible.  Here’s how to make a claim:
    • Visit the claim website at refererheadersettlement.com and register for a class member ID number.
    • Once that number arrives in your email, you can fill out your contact information and attest that you were a Google user.
    • Provide payment information – PayPal, Venmo, or other methods are accepted.  Then affirm that your claim is correct.
  • How much money will you get?  Well, the website estimates an average payout of roughly $7.70 per person.
  • Claims must be submitted by July 31st.
  • And YEAH you might get $7.70!